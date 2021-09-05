$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 228,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,041. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

