$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

