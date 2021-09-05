10,000 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

ATHA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

