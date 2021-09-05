11,455 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

