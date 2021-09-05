$116.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $116.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $118.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $434.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

WHD opened at $36.52 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

