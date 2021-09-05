1,183 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,226,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,248,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $691.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

