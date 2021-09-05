11,983 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.