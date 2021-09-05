119,874 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 364,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

