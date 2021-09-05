$138.00 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $138.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.10 million and the lowest is $128.50 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. CRA International has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.