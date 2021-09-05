14,012 Shares in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

