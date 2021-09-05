14,794 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

