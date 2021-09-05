$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.76 million to $153.85 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

