$155.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce $155.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $497.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $581.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $849.93 million, with estimates ranging from $770.77 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 8,326,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

