$2.02 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.07. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Athene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Athene by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

