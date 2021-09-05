-$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the highest is ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($7.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,590. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

