2,377 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

