2,575 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Shares of SSTK opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,140,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,561 shares of company stock worth $14,412,050. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

