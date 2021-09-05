2,640 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

