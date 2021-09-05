2,689 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

