2,814 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $69.51 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

