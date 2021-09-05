2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Insider Sells $1,007,705.00 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

