2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

