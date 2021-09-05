$300.87 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $300.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,512. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.