$300.87 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $300.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,512. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

