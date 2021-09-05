3,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

