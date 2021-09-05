36,476 Shares in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 203.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBN stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

