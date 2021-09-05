$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $37.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,687. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 137,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.