$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,612 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,084. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

