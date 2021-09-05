$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,612 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,084. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.