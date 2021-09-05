43,500 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

