4,500 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $8,330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $51.46 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

