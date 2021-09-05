469 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

