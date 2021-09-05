5,092 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS opened at $109.44 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

