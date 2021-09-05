553 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,560.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

