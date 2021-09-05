573 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $18.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $678.63. 1,145,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

