$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 110,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,932. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

