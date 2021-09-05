7,200 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.67 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

