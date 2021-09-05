Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Acquires $35,170.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.