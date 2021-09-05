AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 831,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.