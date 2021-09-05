Add.xyz (ADD) Trading 25.5% Higher This Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.25 million and $6,116.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.