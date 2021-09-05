Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$6.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

