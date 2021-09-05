Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,955 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

