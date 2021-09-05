Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 40.98% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

TFIV stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

