Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

