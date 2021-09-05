Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

