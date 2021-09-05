Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $24.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.