Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.