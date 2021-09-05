Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $10,050.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00608869 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

