AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $677,688.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

AVAV opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.