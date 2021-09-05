Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Affimed worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

