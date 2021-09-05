Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.65 and last traded at $94.46. Approximately 126,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,420,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

