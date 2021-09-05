AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.03 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

